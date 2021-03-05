D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

