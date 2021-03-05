D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 35,346 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

