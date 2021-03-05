D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

