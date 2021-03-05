D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 54.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 152.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $452.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.37 and its 200 day moving average is $404.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.78.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

