D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

