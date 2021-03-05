D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $219.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.80.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.