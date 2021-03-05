D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

