D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 5,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

