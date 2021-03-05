D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after buying an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $339.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.39 and its 200 day moving average is $363.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

