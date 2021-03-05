D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,289 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 196,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,903 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.51 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

