D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

