D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.29 and last traded at $79.01. 4,395,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,342,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,742,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

