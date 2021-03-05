DA Davidson Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $325.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.04.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $313.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.64. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.