Dai Price Up 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $434.86 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00056065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.75 or 0.00741228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00060487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043004 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003720 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,524,398,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,524,398,812 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

