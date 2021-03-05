Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) were up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 547,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 208,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The firm has a market cap of $400.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.
Daktronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAKT)
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
