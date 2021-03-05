Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) were up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 547,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 208,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The firm has a market cap of $400.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Daktronics by 290.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 89.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 269,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

