Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is King Luther Capital Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.31% of Danaher worth $486,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.66. 66,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.13. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

