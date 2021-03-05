Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.6% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

DHR stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,539. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

