Daniel Scheinman Sells 167,466 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

