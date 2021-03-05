DAO Maker Price Reaches $3.51 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $57.50 million and $5.09 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00007404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

