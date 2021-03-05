DAOstack Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $85,778.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,356.96 or 0.99716869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00090202 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004199 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

