Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00. Darling Ingredients traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $73.73, with a volume of 129822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

