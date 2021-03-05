Dash (DASH) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $203.46 or 0.00429641 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $930.80 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,967.04 or 0.04153690 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,009,224 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

