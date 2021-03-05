DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $7.90 million and $215,897.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00751335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042539 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

