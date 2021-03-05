Datacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $19,437.86 and $9.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018611 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

