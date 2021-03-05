Datamine Market Capitalization Achieves $368,257.28 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $368,257.28 and $49,113.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00066938 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded 181% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,127,349 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

