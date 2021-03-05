Datamine Market Capitalization Reaches $469,559.52 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Datamine has a market cap of $469,559.52 and approximately $24,677.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00067823 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002280 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,127,349 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.