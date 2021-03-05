Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $50,981.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00754336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00042640 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.