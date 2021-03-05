DAV Coin (DAV) Price Tops $0.0009

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One DAV Coin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 69.3% higher against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $612,857.98 and $48,069.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

