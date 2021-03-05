David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,040,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.54. 3,547,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.