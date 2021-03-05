David E. Shaw Sells 40,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $4,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,098. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

