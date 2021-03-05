David J. Meyer Sells 2,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00.

NYSE:AVA traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 497,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,212. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVA. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

