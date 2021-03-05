Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after buying an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,662,000 after purchasing an additional 221,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

EOG stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 74,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.36 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

