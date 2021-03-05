Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 590 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $242.55 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

