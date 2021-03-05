Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,456 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $250.20. 5,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.12 and its 200 day moving average is $258.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

