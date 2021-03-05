DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of DaVita worth $18,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in DaVita by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after buying an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in DaVita by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in DaVita by 124.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 169,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $103.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

