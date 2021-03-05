Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DWSN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 4.99% of Dawson Geophysical worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.