Decentral Games (DG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $623,209.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $31.12 million and $623,209.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games token can currently be purchased for $192.63 or 0.00395526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00462851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00083797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00049817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00464935 BTC.

Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,546 tokens. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

