Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Cap Reaches $148,935.16

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $148,935.16 and approximately $2,408.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00750468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042384 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.