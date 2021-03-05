Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $143,659.99 and $58.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00745374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043013 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

