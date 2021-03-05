Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 269.2% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.95. 1,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,667. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.19. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $340.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

