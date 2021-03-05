Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $85,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $310.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.19. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

