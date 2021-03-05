DECOIN (DTEP) Hits One Day Volume of $388,950.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $388,950.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00279515 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00023574 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,046,445 coins and its circulating supply is 54,399,263 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

