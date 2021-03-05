DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $460.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $460.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,436,904 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

