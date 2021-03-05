Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

DE opened at $339.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.09. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

