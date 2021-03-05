DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 8.9% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $432,866.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00007401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00463045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00069034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00076914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.00468086 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,492 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.