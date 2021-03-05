DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 91% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $327,379.92 and $152.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 73.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00066375 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 16,910.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

