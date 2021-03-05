DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.33 Million

Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $929.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $909.91 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $874.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -255.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.