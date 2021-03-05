DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.71 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

