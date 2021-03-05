DePay Price Tops $4.75 on Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00009762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $62,345.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00462851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00083797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00049817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00464935 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,386 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.