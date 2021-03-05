DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.49 million, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. DermTech has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

